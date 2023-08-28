 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hexarchy update for 28 August 2023

Hexarchy Beta 0.708

Share · View all patches · Build 12046122 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
New Game Mode: Hegemon
  • Pick a civilization for the week and contribute to its global domination by completing campaigns
  • All players worldwide that picked your civilization contribute to its score
  • All campaigns for the week will have the same objectives but the maps will be different every time you play
Misc
  • Easy and Normal difficulty reduced
  • Multiplayer and challenge game modes disabled if player is not logged in
  • Card art updates

Changed files in this update

Hexarchy-Win64 Depot 1356811
  • Loading history…
Hexarchy-Mac Depot 1356812
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link