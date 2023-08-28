Hexarchy Beta 0.708

BETA: Swipe right on an app to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
New Game Mode: Hegemon
- Pick a civilization for the week and contribute to its global domination by completing campaigns
- All players worldwide that picked your civilization contribute to its score
- All campaigns for the week will have the same objectives but the maps will be different every time you play
Misc
- Easy and Normal difficulty reduced
- Multiplayer and challenge game modes disabled if player is not logged in
- Card art updates
Donate or contribute.
Changed files in this update