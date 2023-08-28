 Skip to content

Sojo update for 28 August 2023

Sojo Patch Notes - 20230827 - v1.0.29 Hotfix 1

Build 12046112

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patched issue with new Spear and Mace added in update 1.0.28, equipping these weapons should no longer bug out your character for other players.

