Warlordocracy Early v8.1

Improved pathfinding a bit, especially around doors. You can now throw empty bottles just like stones, vases, and plates. Lots of other little fixes.

Warlordocracy will be 33% off tomorrow for Steam Strategy fest.

Will work on pathfinding more after Chapter 2. It doesn't help that interiors are on the same map so you can shoot out windows, because fuck Elder Scrolls where windows don't exist.

Complete list of changes:

-AI now prioritizes closer hostile mobiles when looking for targets, also optimized AI framerate.

-If Party AI is set to advanced, party now targets hostiles up to 4 paces away (first checks 2 paces away).

-Closed doors are now excluded from obstacle avoidance checks (so pathfinding will open closed doors).

-New invisible AIBlock object that blocks non-combat pathfinding checks (behind windows, etc).

-Fixed waypoint detection along the wall while south of doorways (all doorways are waypoints).

-Empty bottles are now throwable like stones, vases, and plates (glass now deals less damage).

-Properly fixed priority of world editor item selection (items on tables vs. in containers).

-Option to forget an ability and regain 2 Karma if you already have 10 abilities.

-Shop window now displays merchant respect at top.

-Fixed minor flaw in obstacle avoidance function.

-Fixed bug with Confusion wandering effects.

-Fixed script bug with wagon scene art.