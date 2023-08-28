Hollybound Version 1.1: The Fixer Upper Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 12046025 · Last edited 28 August 2023 – 03:06:12 UTC by Wendy

Thanks for playing Hollybound! I'm here to announce some fixes and small additions. Because what's a game these days without an update just a couple of days from launch?!

Fixed a major issue that prevented the game from running on MacOS

Added some nice art to the loading screen

Added a unique death animation for Ethan

Removed a possibly copyrighted sound I accidentally left in as a joke for my beta testers... Whoops!

Fixed the tutorial in Tutorial Sketchbook to teach players how to play with a controller if they are not using the default keyboard and mouse setup

I hope these small changes improve your gameplay experience as you journey to save Wayfield!