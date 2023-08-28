 Skip to content

Hollybound update for 28 August 2023

Hollybound Version 1.1: The Fixer Upper Update!

Build 12046025 · Last edited by Wendy

Thanks for playing Hollybound! I'm here to announce some fixes and small additions. Because what's a game these days without an update just a couple of days from launch?!

  • Fixed a major issue that prevented the game from running on MacOS
  • Added some nice art to the loading screen
  • Added a unique death animation for Ethan
  • Removed a possibly copyrighted sound I accidentally left in as a joke for my beta testers... Whoops!
  • Fixed the tutorial in Tutorial Sketchbook to teach players how to play with a controller if they are not using the default keyboard and mouse setup

I hope these small changes improve your gameplay experience as you journey to save Wayfield!

