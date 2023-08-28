Age of Darkness: Final Stand – Exile’s Return coming this winter!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Protectors of the Light –

The moment you’ve been eagerly awaiting is almost here… we’re thrilled to announce the impending release of Exile’s Return this winter, including the intense final Act of the Age of Darkness: Final Stand Campaign.

A CLIMACTIC CONCLUSION

We were thrilled to debut the Exile’s Return announcement trailer at Gamescom 2023, via an IGN Exclusive and a presentation on the Team17 booth. Watch it now!

Exile’s Return is our second major free update of the year, providing a fitting crescendo to the heart-pounding twists and turns you experienced in Flames of Retribution. Act III will allow players to experience the culmination of the intricate storyline played out in Act I and II of the Campaign.

Exile’s Return will feature:

The final three missions of the Campaign

A unique boss fight

A new cinematic to bring a dramatic close to the final Act

A new Volatist Hero, Aurelia Pelegren, the Daughter of Ruin joins the fight in Survival

Quality of Life updates, including Formations, Faction Specific Keeps, 3D Hero Select Screens (and more).

The Daughter of Ruin

Players were initially introduced to Aurelia Pelegren in Flames of Retribution – Act I & II of the Campaign. Aurelia began as a member of The Order under the tutelage of Edwin Everard, an exemplary model of what The Order stood for.

Finding her own way in the world and deciding where her path would lead, Aurelia’s lust for power began to grow and the influence of the Volatists started to corrupt her.

Now, joining the ranks of the Volatists as their second Hero, Aurelia has learned to harness the force of Dark Essence in her own formidable way.

Powerful Hero introductions

This update will include incredible 3D Hero Select moments for each character. Aside from highlighting the meticulously crafted artwork for each Hero, players will get a glimpse of each Hero’s unique ability before choosing where the allegiance will lie.

Boss incoming

With the last three Missions being released in Exile’s Return, it was important to to end the Campaign with a bang and provide players with a new twist and an extra challenge.

Players will be going into battle against one of their biggest threats so far. Age of Darkness will be adding in a wholly unique boss fight to bring Exile's Return to a heart-pounding conclusion.

It’s time to fall in line

Throughout our journey in Early Access, it has always been important for us to listen to the loyal community that we have cultivated for Age of Darkness: Final Stand.

One feature that has been heavily requested is Formations in Survival Mode, which will be released alongside Exile’s Return. Formations will allow players to have greater control and fine tune their Unit positions when heading into battle.

Strategically position your more vulnerable Units to help keep them safe, such as Archers behind Soldiers – ensuring you have the upper hand when taking on the Nightmares that plague Erodar.

STEAM STRATEGY FEST SALE

There has never been a better time to prepare to save Erodar from the brink. From August 28 at 10am PDT through September 4 at 10am PDT, Age of Darkness: Final Stand will be 33% off ($14.73 USD/$21.40 AUD) on Steam, as part of the Steam Strategy Fest.

WHAT’S TO COME

Leading up to the thrilling release of Act III, keep your eyes peeled for plenty of blogs providing more information on Exile’s Return, as well as unveiling more secrets behind our new, enigmatic hero.

So, prepare for an unforgettable ending to the Age of Darkness: Final Stand Campaign. The anticipation is palpable… are you ready for your Final Stand?

