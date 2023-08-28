 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Castle Constructor update for 28 August 2023

Beta 1.2.1 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12045793 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small patch to fix issues found in Beta 1.2 and a couple small balance changes.

Changes:
  • Adjusted the position of some techs in the tech tree.
  • Increased siege tower health by about 20%
  • Adjusted the length of night on size 12 levels to give enemies a bit more time to reach the keep.
Fixes:
  • Fixed an issue where some tiles wouldn't properly show the path.
  • Fixed techs not being purchasable in endless mode.
  • Fixed a problem with rams which caused them to not continue moving after destroying a block.
  • Fixed an issue where siege towers could still be damaged after linking to a block.
  • Adjusted when siege ladders/towers cant be damaged so that they can still be killed up to when the ramp drops into place.
  • Corrected the description for Battlements. It now no longer incorrectly states that they cant be build next to the keep.
  • Fixed an issue where battlements placed on their own would be reinforced up to one more soldier than they should have.
  • Made some adjustments to the code to fix an issue with the keep defenders not spawning with the right armor.
  • Fixed soldiers not being cleared from the top of blocks properly. When undoing a block placement this would result in the old units reappearing but not being initialized and just walking in place.
  • Fixed an issue with the demo campaign after beating the final level. It resulted in the game thinking the token set was always invalid.
  • Fixed a couple issues with the tech tree.
  • Fixed a rare issue with Ballista bolt impacts.
  • Fixed a minor UI issue when resetting the demo campaign issue.

Changed files in this update

Castle Constructor Content Depot 1555311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link