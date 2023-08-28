Beta 1.2.1 Patch

A small patch to fix issues found in Beta 1.2 and a couple small balance changes.
Changes:
- Adjusted the position of some techs in the tech tree.
- Increased siege tower health by about 20%
- Adjusted the length of night on size 12 levels to give enemies a bit more time to reach the keep.
Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where some tiles wouldn't properly show the path.
- Fixed techs not being purchasable in endless mode.
- Fixed a problem with rams which caused them to not continue moving after destroying a block.
- Fixed an issue where siege towers could still be damaged after linking to a block.
- Adjusted when siege ladders/towers cant be damaged so that they can still be killed up to when the ramp drops into place.
- Corrected the description for Battlements. It now no longer incorrectly states that they cant be build next to the keep.
- Fixed an issue where battlements placed on their own would be reinforced up to one more soldier than they should have.
- Made some adjustments to the code to fix an issue with the keep defenders not spawning with the right armor.
- Fixed soldiers not being cleared from the top of blocks properly. When undoing a block placement this would result in the old units reappearing but not being initialized and just walking in place.
- Fixed an issue with the demo campaign after beating the final level. It resulted in the game thinking the token set was always invalid.
- Fixed a couple issues with the tech tree.
- Fixed a rare issue with Ballista bolt impacts.
- Fixed a minor UI issue when resetting the demo campaign issue.
Changed files in this update