Your Chronicle update for 28 August 2023

[ ver 2.1.11 ] Small modification to the UI of AHA / Bug fix

Build 12045655 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • [ Modify ] UI of AHA
  • [ Fix ] Bug of Improved Kill All
  • [ Fix ] Behavior when Reward Code is canceled
  • [ Fix ] Tab descriptions
  • [ Fix ] Cloud Save Bug

