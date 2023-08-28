New Legendary Items and Major Reworks

ITEMS
Thunderlord's Crown Rework
OLD AND BUSTED
Chain Lightning effects gain 1 additional chain.
NEW HOTNESS
Gain the effects of Godcaller. Godcaller hits 1 additional nearby enemy.
Light Gatherers Rework
OLD AND BUSTED
Gain 15% more Super Energy from Super Orbs.
NEW HOTNESS
15% chance on Critical Hit to gain 15% Super Charge.
The Decimator
Now works with all Melee Hits instead of "Basic attacks".
Dev Note: Big change here is that this is now usable with Whirlwind
NEW LEGENDARIES
Carnage - Helmet
Targets that die while affected by your Bleed effect explode and deal 10% of their max health to nearby enemies.
The Coming Rage - Helmet
Melee Hits generate 1 stack of Rage, plus 1 stack for each Critical Level. At 50 stacks, go Berserk, quickly draining Rage and increasing attack and movement speed by 50% until Rage runs out.
Colossus - 2H Axe
25% chance on Hit to increase your Total Damage and Size by 5%. Stacks up to 10 times. Lose 1 stack every 4 seconds.
Shaman's Flamestaff - Staff
20% chance when you hit with Firebolt to gain Ignition. While you have Ignition, your next Fireball instantly gains full charge when cast and costs no mana.
Dawnfire - Bow
15% chance on Critical Hit to spawn a small star which radiates 100% combined weapon damage per second to nearby enemies for 5 seconds.
Aetherblast Arc - Bow
Critical Hits have a 15% chance to spawn an Unstable Rune which orbits the target. When Hit by you, the Rune detonates for 150% of the attack's damage in an AoE. Unstable Runes cannot be detonated by other Unstable Runes and most AoE damage effects.
Frostshard Core - Focus
Frostbolt grants you 1 stack of Accumulating Frost. At 5 stacks, your next Frostbolt becomes an Ice Lance, piercing targets and dealing 50% increased damage.
Displacer Blade - 1H Dagger
Kills reset the cooldown of Flash Dagger.
Stormweaver's Girdle - Belt
15% chance on Critical Hit to mark enemies with an electric charge that increases the number of chains from chain lightning effects on them by 1 per stack. Max 3 stacks.
Swiftshot Sash - Belt
25% chance on Critical Hit to regain 1 charge of Rapid Fire. 50% chance on Supercrit.
Windrunner's Greaves - Boots
15% chance on Critical Hit to increase your movement speed by 30% for 1.5 seconds.
TALENTS
Godcaller now deals appropriate Resilience Damage.
Dev note: Resilience damage was added after Godcaller and I hadn't thought to hook this up. Woops!
IMPROVED
Improved performance when checking for On-hit and On-crit effects
