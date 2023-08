I'm happy to report the coin room's spin the wheel mini game in the easy money casino ( freewill ) as been fixed. If anyone notice the wheel wouldn't appear on the first play, fret no more. A new animation image for the war ready skill as been added. And the coolest note for this update is a new machine gun added in the game called "elephant mod 1". That's all for now cadets.

The Elephant mod 1



The spin the wheel imaage



The updated war ready animation image