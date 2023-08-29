 Skip to content

Psychoscopy update for 29 August 2023

Evolution| Update 0.3.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Engine Update

  • Engine version updated to UE5.2 to fix couple of engine-side issues.
  • Sound system changed with this update, still not working as we wish but we are working hard to fix it.
  • Maps updated with this update for optimization.

Revorked

  • Map evidences like cold, fog, etc revorked and all of them can only be detected while player in the ghost zone.
  • All evidences automatically adding to Tracker application which is disabled until next update because of couple of client cide issues.
  • Camera Distortion effect was revorked.
  • It was causing couple of lag issues while session has more than 2 players in game.
  • Shadow person revorked and fixed multiplayer issues.
  • Shadow person is activated again and you can find him following you around the map.
  • Lobby system fully revorked.
  • You have to lock your character to select it.
  • Now all player informations updated as they should be.
  • Ready frame is changed to the green bar to make it more visible for everyone.
  • You can now see other player items and characters before getting ready.
  • Fixed some joining issues like players could join the session after it started.
  • Fixed the wrong informations while searching the sessions.
  • Players can now buy items on Lobby>Items section instead of leaving the session.
  • Fixed the player still shown has session when he lost the connection to the server.
  • Fixed the session destroyed when one of the players cannot join the session on time.
  • The evidences not following the npcs anymore to avoid unnecessary evidence collisions.

Changed

  • Inventory system slightly changed to help players understand how to use items.
  • Hints removed from left bottom of the screen.
  • Now all item usage informations shown next to item name and cannot be hidden.
  • You can now use "H" button to inspect items to get more information about their usages.
  • Encyclopedia application changed.
  • You can now find more information about banishment, symptoms and cursed items.
  • Totem and newly added Talisman also added as banishment method under npc database.
  • All item, cursed item, banishment and symptom descriptions updated and make them more understandable.
  • Some map areas changed and designed again.
  • Some of the textures and animations of npcs changed.
  • All of the player character textures updated.
  • Minimap system changed for fixing couple of wrong calculations.
  • Tripod UV light changed to the Regular Light source, but it has different colors.
  • It now works like Spot Light but it can light all around of it.

Fixed

  • Wrong shown information about the item after it used, or removed for any reason.
  • Some widgets do not removed from player view when the player used ESCAPE key.
  • Wraith could not break the lights.
  • Controls and mouse disabled when player use ESCAPE in tutorial map.
  • Some Banshee candles cannot be used when player is too close.
  • Notification system spamming the same notification couple of times.
  • Players can hear dead players' foot sound.
  • Flashing light was not working as intended.
  • Inventory system not updated item informations.
  • All fonts changed and updated to more simple ones.
  • Camera screen shown smaller or larger than tablet depends on the resolution.
  • Returning to main menu when player has not enough money to buy item on lobby.
  • New maps cannot shown on map screen.
  • Settings not saved correctly.
  • Sometimes map list create the same map more than once.

Added

  • You can now send sounds to other players while you are death.
  • Creatures can now break electrical panels.
  • New application added for keeping the images you have taken with your photo cameras in session.
  • You can maximize the images by clicking on them.
  • New notification system added to game.
  • This system will inform you when you find any evidence and earning the point.
  • New Stalker NPC, Banshee added to the game.
  • This npc can only be seen after you completed 3 exorcism ritual.
  • Once it activated it will follow players randomly until she kill all of you.
  • If you want to stop it, you have to extinguish Banshee Statue Candles which is located specific locations on the maps.
  • Best to find all statues before starting any rituel.
  • Added couple of animals to get them ready for nightmare update.
  • Also couple of neutral animals added like deer and fox.
  • They can be found on maps but they can run away when they see you.
  • 2 New map, Camp and Vermont Factory added to the game.
  • Protection Talisman added to the game as a new defending method.

Removed

  • UV Lights removed from the game and defending with UV is also disabled.
  • Revival stone removed from game

Disabled

  • Newly added Tracker application disabled until the next fix update, because of causing couple of client-side issues.
  • Construction zone map disabled because of unknown bug that only happen when the game packaged.

