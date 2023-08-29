Evolution| Update 0.3.0

BETA: Swipe right on an app to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
Engine Update
- Engine version updated to UE5.2 to fix couple of engine-side issues.
- Sound system changed with this update, still not working as we wish but we are working hard to fix it.
- Maps updated with this update for optimization.
Revorked
- Map evidences like cold, fog, etc revorked and all of them can only be detected while player in the ghost zone.
- All evidences automatically adding to Tracker application which is disabled until next update because of couple of client cide issues.
- Camera Distortion effect was revorked.
- It was causing couple of lag issues while session has more than 2 players in game.
- Shadow person revorked and fixed multiplayer issues.
- Shadow person is activated again and you can find him following you around the map.
- Lobby system fully revorked.
- You have to lock your character to select it.
- Now all player informations updated as they should be.
- Ready frame is changed to the green bar to make it more visible for everyone.
- You can now see other player items and characters before getting ready.
- Fixed some joining issues like players could join the session after it started.
- Fixed the wrong informations while searching the sessions.
- Players can now buy items on Lobby>Items section instead of leaving the session.
- Fixed the player still shown has session when he lost the connection to the server.
- Fixed the session destroyed when one of the players cannot join the session on time.
- The evidences not following the npcs anymore to avoid unnecessary evidence collisions.
Changed
- Inventory system slightly changed to help players understand how to use items.
- Hints removed from left bottom of the screen.
- Now all item usage informations shown next to item name and cannot be hidden.
- You can now use "H" button to inspect items to get more information about their usages.
- Encyclopedia application changed.
- You can now find more information about banishment, symptoms and cursed items.
- Totem and newly added Talisman also added as banishment method under npc database.
- All item, cursed item, banishment and symptom descriptions updated and make them more understandable.
- Some map areas changed and designed again.
- Some of the textures and animations of npcs changed.
- All of the player character textures updated.
- Minimap system changed for fixing couple of wrong calculations.
- Tripod UV light changed to the Regular Light source, but it has different colors.
- It now works like Spot Light but it can light all around of it.
Fixed
- Wrong shown information about the item after it used, or removed for any reason.
- Some widgets do not removed from player view when the player used ESCAPE key.
- Wraith could not break the lights.
- Controls and mouse disabled when player use ESCAPE in tutorial map.
- Some Banshee candles cannot be used when player is too close.
- Notification system spamming the same notification couple of times.
- Players can hear dead players' foot sound.
- Flashing light was not working as intended.
- Inventory system not updated item informations.
- All fonts changed and updated to more simple ones.
- Camera screen shown smaller or larger than tablet depends on the resolution.
- Returning to main menu when player has not enough money to buy item on lobby.
- New maps cannot shown on map screen.
- Settings not saved correctly.
- Sometimes map list create the same map more than once.
Added
- You can now send sounds to other players while you are death.
- Creatures can now break electrical panels.
- New application added for keeping the images you have taken with your photo cameras in session.
- You can maximize the images by clicking on them.
- New notification system added to game.
- This system will inform you when you find any evidence and earning the point.
- New Stalker NPC, Banshee added to the game.
- This npc can only be seen after you completed 3 exorcism ritual.
- Once it activated it will follow players randomly until she kill all of you.
- If you want to stop it, you have to extinguish Banshee Statue Candles which is located specific locations on the maps.
- Best to find all statues before starting any rituel.
- Added couple of animals to get them ready for nightmare update.
- Also couple of neutral animals added like deer and fox.
- They can be found on maps but they can run away when they see you.
- 2 New map, Camp and Vermont Factory added to the game.
- Protection Talisman added to the game as a new defending method.
Removed
- UV Lights removed from the game and defending with UV is also disabled.
- Revival stone removed from game
Disabled
- Newly added Tracker application disabled until the next fix update, because of causing couple of client-side issues.
- Construction zone map disabled because of unknown bug that only happen when the game packaged.
