Mage Mayhem update for 28 August 2023

Mage Mayhem Patch 1.5.1 Balance Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12045580 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

RELEASE NOTES

The goal of this update is to decrease the length of matches and make it easier to capitalize on advantages you make and allow for punishing players who are out of position. In order to do this we decreased multiple healing abilities and increase damage of many underperforming abilities. Running backward while shooting has become less effective as now you have reduced movement speed when doing so, additionally getting shot in the back applies a 10% slow for 1 second.

CLASS BALANCE

Grave Warden
  • Death's Gambit cooldown 1.25 -> 1.6
  • Death's Ricochet damage 8 -> 7, cooldown 13 -> 15
  • Death Touch cooldown 3 -> 3.5

Grave Warden was able to do too much damage at a range, additionally his combo of Death Touch and Death's Gambit was too strong so these changes aim to reduce his ability spam and ranged effectiveness

Druid
  • Rejuvenation healing per tick 3.5 -> 3
  • Nature's Mend heal 14->16
  • Harmony's Paradox damage to enemies 4.5 -> 5.5
  • Hurricane damage 7->7.5 per tick
Pirate Captain
  • Undying Pact base heal 5 ->3
  • Parrot Toss initial hit damage 4->5, second hit damage 10 ->12
  • Wave damage 7->9.5
Ice Magus
  • Max Health 100->85
  • Ice wave damage 16->18
  • Frost debuff damage 4->8
  • Superconductive Mass damage 12 -> 14, cooldown 8->10 seconds
Fire Mage
  • Embers charges 3->5, damage 4->3.5
Paladin
  • From the Heaven's damage 10->11, upgrade damage now increased by 4 of the base damage, cooldown 7->6 seconds, cost 9->8 mana
General Balance Changes
  • Strafing/walking backwards has decreased movement speed
  • Getting hit from behind applies slow

NEW GAME MODE

  • EMPOWER - During the match there will be ramping up damage amplification and decreased healing by 10% every 30-60 seconds depending on game mode, up to a max of 50% for each. This can be selected alongside Mayhem in the Lobby Menu.

