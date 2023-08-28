Mage Mayhem Patch 1.5.1 Balance Update

RELEASE NOTES

The goal of this update is to decrease the length of matches and make it easier to capitalize on advantages you make and allow for punishing players who are out of position. In order to do this we decreased multiple healing abilities and increase damage of many underperforming abilities. Running backward while shooting has become less effective as now you have reduced movement speed when doing so, additionally getting shot in the back applies a 10% slow for 1 second.

CLASS BALANCE

Grave Warden

Death's Gambit cooldown 1.25 -> 1.6

Death's Ricochet damage 8 -> 7, cooldown 13 -> 15

Death Touch cooldown 3 -> 3.5

Grave Warden was able to do too much damage at a range, additionally his combo of Death Touch and Death's Gambit was too strong so these changes aim to reduce his ability spam and ranged effectiveness

Druid

Rejuvenation healing per tick 3.5 -> 3

Nature's Mend heal 14->16

Harmony's Paradox damage to enemies 4.5 -> 5.5

Hurricane damage 7->7.5 per tick

Pirate Captain

Undying Pact base heal 5 ->3

Parrot Toss initial hit damage 4->5, second hit damage 10 ->12

Wave damage 7->9.5

Ice Magus

Max Health 100->85

Ice wave damage 16->18

Frost debuff damage 4->8

Superconductive Mass damage 12 -> 14, cooldown 8->10 seconds

Fire Mage

Embers charges 3->5, damage 4->3.5

Paladin

From the Heaven's damage 10->11, upgrade damage now increased by 4 of the base damage, cooldown 7->6 seconds, cost 9->8 mana

General Balance Changes

Strafing/walking backwards has decreased movement speed

Getting hit from behind applies slow

NEW GAME MODE