Ver1.100 update

Share · View all patches · Build 12045503 · Last edited 28 August 2023 – 01:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Hello!

We would like to inform you that we have updated "Hazy Monochrome Wand".

The update contents of Ver1.100 are the following two points.

Block with time limit

A breakable block that rarely appears during the stage,

Valuable items appear when destroyed.

If you can find

Please destroy it by using magic that slows down time.

Adjustment of jump power

Adjusted the jump force when pressing the jump button for a short time.

This should make jump adjustments easier.

It shouldn't affect the behavior when you press it for a long time,

If you are used to the old behavior, please note that the behavior has changed slightly.

It also fixes some minor bugs.

Thank you for using "Hazy Monochrome Wand".