2.1 Patch Notes

-Fixed "framerate-dependant camera turning" (super slow on low fps, super fast on high fps)

-Started work on higher res hand-drawn texture overhaul

-Fixed seeing out of the map on certain spots

-Changed the coloring of dev-time medals

-Fixed Playroom completion screen saying "Bedroom Compelted"

-Made Mousey movable in the loading screen duct

-Made some of the models higher poly (e.g. the plates in kitchen)

-Added PearlByte intro cinematic

-Added new loading screen animation

-Improved collision detection on sponges floating on water