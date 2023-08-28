 Skip to content

Mousey update for 28 August 2023

2.1 Patch Notes

Build 12045485

-Fixed "framerate-dependant camera turning" (super slow on low fps, super fast on high fps)
-Started work on higher res hand-drawn texture overhaul
-Fixed seeing out of the map on certain spots
-Changed the coloring of dev-time medals
-Fixed Playroom completion screen saying "Bedroom Compelted"
-Made Mousey movable in the loading screen duct
-Made some of the models higher poly (e.g. the plates in kitchen)
-Added PearlByte intro cinematic
-Added new loading screen animation
-Improved collision detection on sponges floating on water

