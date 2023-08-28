 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Legend of Edda: Pegasus update for 28 August 2023

Update notes for August, 27th 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12045468 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Reverted the removal of CP charge by damage on Clerics
  • Reduced CP charge chance by Clerics
  • Increased CP charge chance by Assassins
  • Fixed Evasion Improvement passive skill (Assassins)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2241571 Depot 2241571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link