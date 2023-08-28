- Reverted the removal of CP charge by damage on Clerics
- Reduced CP charge chance by Clerics
- Increased CP charge chance by Assassins
- Fixed Evasion Improvement passive skill (Assassins)
Legend of Edda: Pegasus update for 28 August 2023
Update notes for August, 27th 2023
