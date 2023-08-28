 Skip to content

Bee Island update for 28 August 2023

Achievements added to the game!

Bee Island update for 28 August 2023 · Build 12045447

Hello!

Our development team has been hard at work and uploaded over 10 updates these days. In each update, we fix bugs and add what you were missing. We fixed audio bugs and fixed Chinese, Japanese and Korean fonts

Today we added 14 achievements to the game. We tried to come up with funny names for them and draw minimalistic icons.

We are already working on improving Chinese, Korean and Japanese translations. If you are ready to help us with this - write to us on the discord.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2345020/Bee_Island/

Thank you!!
Team of Lemma Arts

