Paint Desk Simulator Playtest update for 28 August 2023

Alpha Update 4

Alpha Update 4

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Due to inflation the price for selling paint and paint accessories has increased, resulting in a higher profit margin.
  • Autosaving has now been implemented. The game now saves at the end of the day. We have plans to make autosaving happen over time, but we have not implemented that just yet.

