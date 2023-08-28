 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Xenonauts 2 update for 28 August 2023

Milestone 1.31d STABLE Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 12045405 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a very minor update which simply adds a little more guidance to the Cleaner Cell missions, as player feedback suggests people would appreciate more information before (and during) the mission.

Changelog:
  • The description of the Cleaner Cell mission now makes it more obvious that this mission requires a well-equipped team of soldiers.
  • The mission briefing and introductory conversation for the Cleaner Cell now highlights that the VIP is inside the "largest building".

Changed files in this update

Xenonauts 2 Content Depot 538031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link