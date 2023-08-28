Milestone 1.31d STABLE Released!

This is a very minor update which simply adds a little more guidance to the Cleaner Cell missions, as player feedback suggests people would appreciate more information before (and during) the mission.
Changelog:
- The description of the Cleaner Cell mission now makes it more obvious that this mission requires a well-equipped team of soldiers.
- The mission briefing and introductory conversation for the Cleaner Cell now highlights that the VIP is inside the "largest building".
