Valley of The Savage Run update for 29 August 2023

Valley of The Savage Run is now available on Steam

Valley of The Savage Run update for 29 August 2023

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Valley of The Savage Run is now available on Steam Deck, Linux, and Windows. Valley of The Savage Run is a challenging Keystroke-Platformer where the player controls two heroes simultaneously while trying to save them from a chasing predator. Do precise keystrokes, combine the heroes, use teleports, and reach the safety before getting caught. Test your reflexes in 12 carefully crafted levels of increasing difficulty and try to unlock all achievements.

