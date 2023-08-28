 Skip to content

MotorCubs RC update for 28 August 2023

Windows Build 543 - Charles Run Level Edits

Build 12045363

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changes to the layout of Charles Run.
  • New occlusion culling bake for Charles Run.
  • New lighting bake for Charles Run.
  • Car Names visible on Guttural Crack results page.
  • Car Names visible on Sidewinder Spin results page.

