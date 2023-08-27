Version 0.8.3g brings the following improvements and fixes:
Changes:
- Added Quick Sell for resources in storage on removal
Fixes:
- Fixed error when a unit was trying to interact with a slot that didn’t exist
- Fixed error when unit trying to leave factory area couldn’t find any accessible path
- Fixed error when a sale was created on a car that wasn’t available or accessible
- Fixed error when the job was canceled while the Assembly Line UI was open
- Fixed errors with various UI’s when playing multiple games in one session
- Fixed error when clicking on load when no saves were present
- Fixed errors with job handling on storage removal
- Fixed error when loading a new game via ESC Menu when editor operation was active
- Fixed operation tooltip stuck when player accessed other UI
Please restart Steam if the update doesn't show up immediately.
Changed files in this update