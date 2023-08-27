 Skip to content

Car Manufacture: Prologue Playtest update for 27 August 2023

0.8.3g

Build 12045313 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.8.3g brings the following improvements and fixes:

Changes:

  • Added Quick Sell for resources in storage on removal

Fixes:

  • Fixed error when a unit was trying to interact with a slot that didn’t exist
  • Fixed error when unit trying to leave factory area couldn’t find any accessible path
  • Fixed error when a sale was created on a car that wasn’t available or accessible
  • Fixed error when the job was canceled while the Assembly Line UI was open
  • Fixed errors with various UI’s when playing multiple games in one session
  • Fixed error when clicking on load when no saves were present
  • Fixed errors with job handling on storage removal
  • Fixed error when loading a new game via ESC Menu when editor operation was active
  • Fixed operation tooltip stuck when player accessed other UI

Please restart Steam if the update doesn't show up immediately.

