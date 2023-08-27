- Added fix for low fps in new cathedral dungeon
- Removed pre selected character from the main hub level
- Moved main menu link icons and build string
Cryptr update for 27 August 2023
Hotfix #3 August 27
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1972361 Depot 1972361
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update