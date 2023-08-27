- Fixed main level hub lights flickering on the intiial spawn area tiles
- Added new cathedral dungeon back into the game after adding a fix for stuttering FPS issue
- Updated archer primary (left mouse button) ability to fire forward instead of auto target enemies
- Fixed enemies not animating properly in the new cathedral dungeon
Cryptr update for 27 August 2023
Hotfix #3 August 27
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1972361 Depot 1972361
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update