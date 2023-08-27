 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cryptr update for 27 August 2023

Hotfix #3 August 27

Share · View all patches · Build 12045170 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed main level hub lights flickering on the intiial spawn area tiles
  • Added new cathedral dungeon back into the game after adding a fix for stuttering FPS issue
  • Updated archer primary (left mouse button) ability to fire forward instead of auto target enemies
  • Fixed enemies not animating properly in the new cathedral dungeon

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1972361 Depot 1972361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link