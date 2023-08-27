 Skip to content

Idling to Rule the Gods update for 27 August 2023

Changes for Version 4.15.1419 (2023-08-28)

Build 12045098

  • Added spread ratios to spacedim.
  • Fixed a few issues related to the strategy room, spread ratios, descriptions related to growth and small issues.

