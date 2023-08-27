The Rewind Factory Hotfix V1.0.3

You now automatically stop rewinding when you cannot rewind any further. This also simultaneously fixes a bug where the timer would still rewind (if it wasn't already at zero) even if you couldn't rewind any further.
You can no longer rewind after getting through a teleporter door into a computer area.
You can no longer rewind back into The Machine in Chamber 16 after you completed it.
The options menu will now correctly show the apply button when some options are changed.
The achievements A tablet? and The complete story now work again.
The achievement Faster than light now only requires a velocity of 6000 instead of 8000.
The game no longer uses you old save file from the demo (if you have played the demo and haven't played it game since).
You can no longer shoot the destructible wall in Chamber 16 to make it crumble earlier.
Stamina now also rewinds.
The timer in Chamber 24 can no longer go higher than 45 seconds if you rewind.
Fixed a bug that could cause 2 voicelines to play at the same time in Chamber 24.
Added some graffiti arrows in Chamber End to make it clearer where to go.
Potentially fixed some bugs that caused certain statistics not to update in Steam and therefore some achievements couldn't be unlocked.
Potentially fixed a bug that wouldn't allow you to press a button
Updated the link for the Steam Discussions button in the menu as the old one lead to the demo discussions, which is closed now.
