This build should fix card UI states and how they interact in your hand vs. if you look at a grid of cards.
The underlying system of this is still in flux and will most likely change.
ULTRAMASSIVE Playtest update for 27 August 2023
Fix card UI state
This build should fix card UI states and how they interact in your hand vs. if you look at a grid of cards.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update