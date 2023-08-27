V2.2 New horses and horse riding

New horse riding feature, adding 5 high-quality horse animations and models, completely different from the v1 version of the horse. You need to purchase these horses from the survivor and place them on the ground. Press V to call the horses, and they will run towards you. In the future, the horse taming function will be updated, and currently only horses can be obtained through trading with NPC.













2 types of black and white unicorns，Mysterious and Gorgeous Animals，Hint word: Volcano.At present, every time you enter the game, you need to go to the volcano top to find unicorns, they will not be saved



