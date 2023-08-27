 Skip to content

Settlemoon update for 27 August 2023

v1.6a - Very small UI hotfix

Whoops! I thought the lists were in the right order but they weren't. Now they are. Dun worry 'bout it. That's what these letter hotfixes are for.

  • Fixed the Moons menu using an incorrect icon after gaining forbidden knowledge.

