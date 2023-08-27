 Skip to content

HyperLeague Heroes update for 27 August 2023

v4.7.1 - Bulk Fusion

v4.7.1 - Bulk Fusion

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Units can now be purchased and fused all at once instead of having to go to different screens to perform each action (Advanced button on Fusion screen, must have Fusion Chamber upgrade unlocked)

