- Units can now be purchased and fused all at once instead of having to go to different screens to perform each action (Advanced button on Fusion screen, must have Fusion Chamber upgrade unlocked)
HyperLeague Heroes update for 27 August 2023
v4.7.1 - Bulk Fusion
