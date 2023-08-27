 Skip to content

Wizard's Wheel 2 update for 27 August 2023

v0.11.101

Share · View all patches · Build 12044793 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • HotFix: Divine Lyre proc chance corrected.
  • Music Box: Updated for most cases to now allow instruments to process twice as often, rather than buffing their effects.

