- HotFix: Divine Lyre proc chance corrected.
- Music Box: Updated for most cases to now allow instruments to process twice as often, rather than buffing their effects.
Wizard's Wheel 2 update for 27 August 2023
v0.11.101
Patchnotes via Steam Community
