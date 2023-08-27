 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dark Desire Mute 6 update for 27 August 2023

EP05 - Fully Voiced

Share · View all patches · Build 12044786 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

EP05

  • Steph and Katie - main hot action (incl. some dirty talk) - voices
  • Some small stories after the hot action

Still todo:

  • Cindy voice
  • Animations 2x big ones
  • Small side story - Katie happy :)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2529811
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link