Symphony of War: Legends DLC is live!

Hello everyone, it's finally here! Our first content expansion pack for Symphony of War - Legends DLC, which adds a huge amount of new experiences and replayability!

Buy the Legends DLC now!: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2432430/Symphony_of_War_The_Nephilim_Saga__Legends/

LEGENDS DLC PACK CONTENTS INCLUDE::

NEW CHAPTERS AND STORY CONTENT:

-Added 8 new chapters, which can be accessed at various points in the main story, and never expire. These chapters scale to your story progress (not your level) and offer many new types of map designs and challenges, as well as unique new artifacts released in the DLC. Several missing pieces of the main story are told in these chapters, as well as some pieces of the past, with foreshadowing to new aspects of the future as well]

-General Ragavi has been upgraded to a full-fledged story character, complete with portrait, and available conversations and bonds

NEW UNIT CLASSES:

-Field Cannon: T3 firearms unit with cavalry movement



-Oracle: T3 support class that casts a shield on your entire squad



-Arbalest: T3 Archery class that fires 3x the bolts at 40% strength, and comes with a large shield that protects against enemy ranged attacks

-Dark Mage "T4" Mage class that inflicts the very debilitating "Curse" effect

-Necromancer "T4" Mage class that greatly assists and controls in the creation and maintenance of undead units

-War Cat: A large beast (Like dragons) with all aspects of Light Infantry, scaled up to a giant panther

-Behemoth: A direct upgrade to the War Cat with a very powerful claw swipe

-Unlockable super duper secret flying class upon completing one of the DLC chapters

-Multiple "Risen" undead minion classes



NEW GAME+:

Too many options to list - you can do so much with New Game+! Finish a playthrough for a big haul of "Memory Fragments" which you can use to re-purchase old units, artifacts, etc, at the memory shop in home bases. You keep accumulating Memory Fragments when beating levels and doing more game clears. You can potentially have an entire army of undead, or, let's admit, multiple Dianas and Beatrixes! Craziness.

NEW ARTIFACTS:

-9 awesome new Unique Legendary Artifacts added, which are acquired via the 8 extra DLC chapters

-8 New Artifacts of uncommon, rare, or epic quality new available for random drops or appearance in shops

NEW TRAITS:

-7 New unit Traits new available in the DLC

-6 of these are also available via new Trait Tomes

-2 new class change items, one to unlock Dark Mage, the other to unlock Necromancer

-"Mark of the Risen" use to summon Risen undead minion units into your army

VERSION 1.10 UPDATE!

Alongside the Legends DLC, we are also launching a large free patch, which includes a bunch of QoL and is quite compatible with the Legends DLC content, but also enhances the existing game! These updates include:

LUDICROUS DIFFICULTY!

They've gone to plaid! The brand new Ludicrous difficulty cranks up the enemy AI to become quite clever and ruthless. In addition, the game pulls back a bit on your resources, and gives the enemies a slight stat boost in addition to their far smarter AI. For all combatants, runaway offensive power has been curtailed in the mid to late game, keeping those engagements interesting all the way until the end. Go Permadeath on Ludicrous for the ultimate challenge!

Ludicrous difficulty requires competing Warlord difficulty to access.

HOVER TOOLTIPS

With both controller and mouse, you can get hover tooltips for various information, such as traits! We will continue to add more functionality to this new feature.

ENEMY CAVALRY CAN HIT AND RUN

Watch out, all enemy cavalry squads can now move after attacking, just like you can. This makes them especially deadly when used en masse!

FREEDOM OF MOVEMENT

You can now flip switches, take teleporters, and in some cases find treasures without using up your movement points or your action in a turn! It feels so much better now.

REVAMPED FINAL BATTLE

Don't want to spoil it too much, but the final boss is a lot more interesting now.

END GAME KILL/SURRENDER/DEFEAT/TURN TRACKER

After beating the game, you are now given a final tally of your turns taken, kills, surrenders, and defeats, with a window trim based on difficulty level! The game also tracks these in your save files along the way.

ARENA REWARDS REVAMP

We have rebalanced arena rewards to change up the incentive structure so you don't feel compelled to spam bronze arena a million times for the best outcomes. For example, S rank Platinum arena now yields a guaranteed unique legendary artifact!

QUICK VIEW UI EXPANSION

There is a new quick view mini-window to view squad leader traits and equipped artifacts for at-a-glance convenience!

RUSSIAN LANGUAGE SUPPORT

In addition to German, Spanish, French, BR-Portuguese, Chinese, Japanese, and Korean, Symphony of War now comes with Russian localization.

MULTIPLE BUG FIXES

Thank you so much for your continued interest and support!

Have a wonderful day, sincerely,

Phil