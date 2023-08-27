Chapter 18 Release!

Hello everyone, happy Sunday! It's time for a new chapter of Price of Power! As I've shared before, this is a very romance plot-focused chapter. There is one lewd scene everyone gets, then one lewd just for Maria path and one just for throuple/harem path players. You can imagine what that means. :) I'm really happy with how the paths are shaping up and I think you all will be, too! This chapter is one of the longest I've ever made, but a lot of content is split between the two paths, so I suggest playing both paths to see all the content. As always, thank you very much for supporting and playing!

Changelog: