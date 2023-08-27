 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Price of Power update for 27 August 2023

Chapter 18 Release!

Share · View all patches · Build 12044637 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, happy Sunday! It's time for a new chapter of Price of Power! As I've shared before, this is a very romance plot-focused chapter. There is one lewd scene everyone gets, then one lewd just for Maria path and one just for throuple/harem path players. You can imagine what that means. :) I'm really happy with how the paths are shaping up and I think you all will be, too! This chapter is one of the longest I've ever made, but a lot of content is split between the two paths, so I suggest playing both paths to see all the content. As always, thank you very much for supporting and playing!

Changelog:

  • Various spelling/grammar fixes
  • Big romance plot progression
  • One shared lewd scene
  • One Maria-path lewd scene, one throuple/harem path lewd scene
  • Important character developments
  • Two Steam achievements

Changed files in this update

Price of Power Content Depot 1770211
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link