Bot fix patch.

Hello, everyone. So I got a negative review complaining about the bot AI from someone named Player 2. I normally try to reply to these updates and fix any issues you might have with the game as soon as I can. I would really appreciate it if you could report the issues in the bug report thread first before leaving a bad review.

In that particular review he pointed out that the AI reads the player's button input. This actually isn't true. There are actually zones around the AI that reads where the player is at and decides what move is appropriate. However, he was right about one thing... it was bugged!

Normally if it's on an easy setting, these zones are hardly in use... and if it's on the hardest setting, the bots use these zones all of the time. This bug was pretty huge, because the zones were always active no matter what setting the bot was on, which made the game way harder than it needed to be even on the easiest setting.

So, I fixed this problem and now the AI should reflect the difficulty setting a lot more. They also have a wider variety of moves that they use this time around, too. In addition to fixing the AI, I also did minor updates and balancing here and there. Most notably teching and recovering off the ground, wall, and ceiling while being hit is a lot easier than before. Just press the shoulder button at the right time and you can instantly recover.

I hope you enjoy the newest update. There might only be a few left after this because soon I will be moving on to a sequel to this game called Dragon Smash.

Thank you for your interest and support!

Nick