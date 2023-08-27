v1.6 - TIME EXTENSION!!

Hello, Catalysts!

Big change here: All timers now last 50% longer. I had tuned the Stars one specifically for overnight; set things up, sleep for 8 hours (hopefully), and it'd be done when you wake up. Moons are for more active times; if you're running errands or something.

Turns out these were way too short. It was frustrating to just have it run out by the time you're done. So now, even overnight, the town should be active in the morning!

Additionally, more UI clarity and tutorialization. In hindsight I probably should have focused much more on this pre-release, but hey! No time like the present. If learning the game and navigating menus felt too confusing for you, give this a try!

We've also seen some folks say they've plateaued around Lv. 60, and made some changes to hopefully help people get over that wall easier. Still gonna keep an eye on that!

And lastly, I've thrown in some new decor as a bonus! Some of them are exclusive to special moons...

MOONS:

Increased time limit for Stars: 8 -> 12 hours

Increased time limit for all Moons: 4 -> 6 hours

TUTORIAL:

The helper moth will now land on back buttons when highlighted.

Back buttons now have a much brighter sprite when highlighted.

Rose will point at more buttons when trying to lead you to the Quests tab.

Options on the main menu that aren't relevant yet will be locked, to reduce getting lost in menus.

When you first get the card explaining how time works, it can't be dismissed until you read through all of it.

When waiting for the tutorial quest to finish, the back button on the quest menu will now be highlighted.

Adjusted the phrasing of the tutorial card to better explain the purpose of quests.

MENUS:

Menus now have NAMES! They display briefly when you open them. This should help a lot when getting your bearings as well as helping other players.

Fixed the buildings menu temporarily disabling picking up buildings after placing an item stand.

Menu moths will now land on things more reliably instead of spinning around them for a long time.

After gaining forbidden knowledge, the Sky menu changes some icons...

BUILDINGS:

Increased the Large Inn's level, 1.5 -> 1.75

Increased the Moth Tree's level, 1 -> 1.5

Moved some secondary shops closer to the front of the list, so they're more easily seen.

Underground decor is now easier to pick up.

Added some new decor! A bamboo plant, a dock, a boat, a spooky clocktower, and more!

Added a hanging sign variant for the display stand.

Drinks made from event materials are now even more polarized.

UI: