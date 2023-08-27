SCP: Event Classified v0.28.4

Changelog:
- Feature: The balance of spawn points
- Feature: The distance between spawn points
- Feature: The lighting in offices
- Feature: The location of loot in some locations
- Fixed: Security Officer elimination quest sometimes can't be finished
- Restored: force server restart when there are no players on the server
- Fixed: player exit points don't work at all
- Fixed: player escape can't trigger game end
- Fixed: inventory error when you try to drag and drop object on itself
- Fixed (Major): inventory error during armor swap (one of the armors disappears and breaks the game for everyone)
Changed files in this update