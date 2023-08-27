 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SCP: EVENT CLASSIFIED Playtest update for 27 August 2023

SCP: Event Classified v0.28.4

Share · View all patches · Build 12044386 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

  1. Feature: The balance of spawn points
  2. Feature: The distance between spawn points
  3. Feature: The lighting in offices
  4. Feature: The location of loot in some locations
  5. Fixed: Security Officer elimination quest sometimes can't be finished
  6. Restored: force server restart when there are no players on the server
  7. Fixed: player exit points don't work at all
  8. Fixed: player escape can't trigger game end
  9. Fixed: inventory error when you try to drag and drop object on itself
  10. Fixed (Major): inventory error during armor swap (one of the armors disappears and breaks the game for everyone)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2381371 Depot 2381371
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link