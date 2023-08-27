 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fraymakers update for 27 August 2023

EA Update v0.5.15 - Menu Memory Leak, Dash Buffer and More Bug Fixes!

Share · View all patches · Build 12044256 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Highlights

  • Resolved memory leak caused by entering and exiting the controls menu.
  • This could cause the game to use excess memory and become less performant. In the process of fixing this issue, we also identified a potential memory leak caused by the character selection screen that we’re still investigating.
  • Fixed bug where doing any action with your analog stick held to either side would inappropriately buffer a dash afterward.

Gameplay

  • Fixed bug where pressing the wavedash button and buffering an attack on the ledge would make your character slide along the ground doing an aerial without landing.
  • Fixed bug where buffering stand turn out of assist call resulted in you walking forward for a few frames before turning.
  • Fixed bug where grabbing a character during hitstop would not properly end the hitstop (including hitstop shake).

Controls

  • Fixed bug where pressing down with auto-dash enabled would drop you through a platform.

Menus

Character Select Screen

  • There is no longer a small selectability deadzone between characters/assist/stage selection boxes.

Replays

  • Fixed a crash that would occur if you saved and played back a replay with player ports that weren’t in sequential order (e.g. player 2 vs player 4).

Assists

Crewmate

  • Fixed bug that prevented the character from visually entering a hurt state if detected with Impostor during stand turn.
  • Fixed bug that allowed you to enter a double jump after being detected by Impostor.

Lea

  • Fixed bug that allowed the projectile to clip through corners of terrain.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1420351 Depot 1420351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link