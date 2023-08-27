EA Update v0.5.15 - Menu Memory Leak, Dash Buffer and More Bug Fixes!

Highlights
- Resolved memory leak caused by entering and exiting the controls menu.
- This could cause the game to use excess memory and become less performant. In the process of fixing this issue, we also identified a potential memory leak caused by the character selection screen that we’re still investigating.
- Fixed bug where doing any action with your analog stick held to either side would inappropriately buffer a dash afterward.
Gameplay
- Fixed bug where pressing the wavedash button and buffering an attack on the ledge would make your character slide along the ground doing an aerial without landing.
- Fixed bug where buffering stand turn out of assist call resulted in you walking forward for a few frames before turning.
- Fixed bug where grabbing a character during hitstop would not properly end the hitstop (including hitstop shake).
Controls
- Fixed bug where pressing down with auto-dash enabled would drop you through a platform.
Menus
Character Select Screen
- There is no longer a small selectability deadzone between characters/assist/stage selection boxes.
Replays
- Fixed a crash that would occur if you saved and played back a replay with player ports that weren’t in sequential order (e.g. player 2 vs player 4).
Assists
Crewmate
- Fixed bug that prevented the character from visually entering a hurt state if detected with Impostor during stand turn.
- Fixed bug that allowed you to enter a double jump after being detected by Impostor.
Lea
- Fixed bug that allowed the projectile to clip through corners of terrain.
