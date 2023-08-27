Rather big patch incoming! Patch Notes for proto v5.0.2

Hey there! This was meant to be a quick and small patch fixing the most recent issues, but I got really carried away and now it's the largest documented patch of this game's history, whoops! Enjoy this plethora of fixes and improvements. I even sneaked a couple of new features in here.
⭐ Highlight
- Players can now optionally choose Labs they want to play with before creating a Lobby!
✨ Features
- New achievement for winning a match with Labs enabled for the first time
- New overall volume slider
🪶 Changes
- Bot difficulties now have names to set some expectations
- On keyboards and controllers, targeting cells is now only available while it's the player's turn, to avoid confusion
- On keyboards and controllers, slider inputs may now increase the step size when there are more than 50 valid slider positions
- On controllers, slider inputs are now counting slower to allow for more granular input
- Movement, rotation and zoom speed for keyboards and controllers have been adjusted
🔧 Fixes
📦 Box Lab & Cell Lab
- Spread charges may no longer teleport to the target cell when colliding with a box
- When cells rotate or turn into a double distance cell, boxes will no longer get lost
- Boxes will now obey the laws of physics when a cell rotates
- Cell icons should now stay unaffected from the cell's rotation
🎮 Keyboard & Controller Support
- On keyboards and controllers, slider inputs should now be able to reach their minimum and maximum values consistently
- On controllers, slider inputs will no longer count faster when counting up than when counting down
- Keyboards no longer need a controller to be attached in order to charge cells
- Zooming with the keyboard should no longer change the game's control scheme to controller
📃 General
- Pause menu will no longer be dismissed when clicking on anything that isn't a button
- Some text wrapping issues in the pause menu have been resolved
- Achievement indicator will now update when a new player joined the lobby
- Camera speed is no longer affected by the game's frame rate
- Drastically improved the loading speed of the main menu for players with many replay files
- Spread charges jumping into the fog should now render correctly
That's all for this week! As always, thanks for playing and if there is anything you'd like to share or discuss, make sure to check out the Steam forums or our Discord server.
~ Cave 💛
Changed files in this update