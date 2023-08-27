Rather big patch incoming! Patch Notes for proto v5.0.2

Hey there! This was meant to be a quick and small patch fixing the most recent issues, but I got really carried away and now it's the largest documented patch of this game's history, whoops! Enjoy this plethora of fixes and improvements. I even sneaked a couple of new features in here.

⭐ Highlight

Players can now optionally choose Labs they want to play with before creating a Lobby!

✨ Features

New achievement for winning a match with Labs enabled for the first time

New overall volume slider

🪶 Changes

Bot difficulties now have names to set some expectations

On keyboards and controllers, targeting cells is now only available while it's the player's turn, to avoid confusion

On keyboards and controllers, slider inputs may now increase the step size when there are more than 50 valid slider positions

On controllers, slider inputs are now counting slower to allow for more granular input

Movement, rotation and zoom speed for keyboards and controllers have been adjusted

🔧 Fixes

📦 Box Lab & Cell Lab

Spread charges may no longer teleport to the target cell when colliding with a box

When cells rotate or turn into a double distance cell, boxes will no longer get lost

Boxes will now obey the laws of physics when a cell rotates

Cell icons should now stay unaffected from the cell's rotation

🎮 Keyboard & Controller Support

On keyboards and controllers, slider inputs should now be able to reach their minimum and maximum values consistently

On controllers, slider inputs will no longer count faster when counting up than when counting down

Keyboards no longer need a controller to be attached in order to charge cells

Zooming with the keyboard should no longer change the game's control scheme to controller

📃 General

Pause menu will no longer be dismissed when clicking on anything that isn't a button

Some text wrapping issues in the pause menu have been resolved

Achievement indicator will now update when a new player joined the lobby

Camera speed is no longer affected by the game's frame rate

Drastically improved the loading speed of the main menu for players with many replay files

Spread charges jumping into the fog should now render correctly

That's all for this week! As always, thanks for playing and if there is anything you'd like to share or discuss, make sure to check out the Steam forums or our Discord server.

~ Cave 💛