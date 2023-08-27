Optimization Mega Update

Sorry everyone for the delayed update here -- this was a big one. Hoping our laptop playtesters will now be able to run the game, and the rest of us will enjoy considerably improved performance.
- PERFORMANCE! All GameObjects in the game are now being pooled properly - there should now be a slightly longer load on boot followed by extremely improved performance across the board during gameplay. Laptop players should be able to play now.
- New setting added to ceiling panel - option to disable window raindrops. Some users report headaches due to this element.
Changed files in this update