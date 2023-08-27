Optimization Mega Update

Sorry everyone for the delayed update here -- this was a big one. Hoping our laptop playtesters will now be able to run the game, and the rest of us will enjoy considerably improved performance.

PERFORMANCE! All GameObjects in the game are now being pooled properly - there should now be a slightly longer load on boot followed by extremely improved performance across the board during gameplay. Laptop players should be able to play now.

New setting added to ceiling panel - option to disable window raindrops. Some users report headaches due to this element.