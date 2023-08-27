 Skip to content

Grid Runner Playtest update for 27 August 2023

Optimization Mega Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sorry everyone for the delayed update here -- this was a big one. Hoping our laptop playtesters will now be able to run the game, and the rest of us will enjoy considerably improved performance.

  • PERFORMANCE! All GameObjects in the game are now being pooled properly - there should now be a slightly longer load on boot followed by extremely improved performance across the board during gameplay. Laptop players should be able to play now.
  • New setting added to ceiling panel - option to disable window raindrops. Some users report headaches due to this element.

