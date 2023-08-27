 Skip to content

Precision update for 27 August 2023

PRESION UPDATE 0.75

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What has changed?

Bug fixes
Level Changes
Easier color contrast
+2 New Levels (now 12)
New popup logo and higher quality tracking.

Changed files in this update

