Phase 1 has arrived!

It has been 6 weeks since our release and boy has the game evolved. Not only have we become Twitch interactive, but we are also releasing our biggest patch to date. The community spoke and we listened! Many of the changes in this patch have been fueled by players like you! The highlight of this patch is our challenge mode promised in the roadmap, but we also added some new features and surprises. We have redesigned some items, added some new containers and items, improved Twitch streaming with new features, and added a new goose to join Gary in the fun!

New Challenge Mode

We have added a new mode which serves up daily and weekly challenges for players. You can now participate to earn points for your online profile. Challenges are a way to compete with others using the same items, containers, and difficulty.

Each round, the amount you are off by accumulates.

Once all rounds have finished for the challenge, your details are ranked against others.

Points are earned for completing the challenge and for placing in the top guessers.

Challenges are timed and a guess must be submitted before time runs out. If time does run out, a guess of 0 will be entered! Challenge guesses are automatically submitted as leaderboard guesses.

If a Challenge times out and submits 0, it will be ignored for the leaderboards.

New Items and Containers

5 new items and 4 new containers have entered the game to continue to challenge you. In addition, we have reworked a few items and a container for a better player experience. You can expect to find the following additions and changes in the game:

New Items

Pebble

Jack

Packing Peanut

Bead

Eraser

New Containers

Colander

Tankard

Styrofoam Cup

Vase

Reworked Items and Containers

Medicine Bottle

Bottle Cap

Pill

Wok

New Goose

Gary has really become a show stopper. Almost everyone that we watch play loves Gary the goose. While Gary loves your company he also needed a mate to share his house with. Meet Gina! You will need to earn Gina's trust before she will enter the house by earning 6 hats. She is just as stylish as Gary and has a huge love for hats!

New Hats

You guys love the hats! We had such great feedback from the addition of the original 10 hats that we decided to add more. Work to unlock the following hats so that you can customize your goose:

Beret

Nurse

Fez

Fedora

Sunhat

Quality of Life Changes