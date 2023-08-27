 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sex Bar Simulator 🍸🔞 update for 27 August 2023

Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12044152 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey, everyone!

Based on your feedback, We fixed the problem with localisation.

Hope everything is fine now, and you can enjoy the game!

Thank you!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2551691
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link