Fixed an issue where bullying execution caused an incorrect increase in "ignoring defense damage"
The probability of dual barrel weapons appearing has significantly increased
The higher the difficulty level now, the more basic combat experience gained by killing
Fixed an issue where the enhanced preview attribute may be incorrect due to skills
Now the "base ammunition capacity" will also increase the minimum ammunition capacity
Improved the effect of the skill 'Explosive Energy Strong Scattering'
Fixed an issue with incorrect display of damage range in the "Basic Attributes" panel of dual barreled weapons
Skill 'Explosive Energy Diffusion' has reduced total damage
Increased the basic attack power of the main cannon by 30%
50% increase in damage skill correction for main cannon
Modified the basic explosion range algorithm and now no longer fixes the basic explosion range
Now auxiliary weapons will also increase the explosion range
Strengthening weapons now will also increase the explosion range
Arms Evolution: ZOMBIE DESTROYER update for 27 August 2023
8.28 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
