8.28 Update

Fixed an issue where bullying execution caused an incorrect increase in "ignoring defense damage"

The probability of dual barrel weapons appearing has significantly increased

The higher the difficulty level now, the more basic combat experience gained by killing

Fixed an issue where the enhanced preview attribute may be incorrect due to skills

Now the "base ammunition capacity" will also increase the minimum ammunition capacity

Improved the effect of the skill 'Explosive Energy Strong Scattering'

Fixed an issue with incorrect display of damage range in the "Basic Attributes" panel of dual barreled weapons

Skill 'Explosive Energy Diffusion' has reduced total damage

Increased the basic attack power of the main cannon by 30%

50% increase in damage skill correction for main cannon

Modified the basic explosion range algorithm and now no longer fixes the basic explosion range

Now auxiliary weapons will also increase the explosion range