 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cosmo Rider update for 27 August 2023

Patch#0.2.5: Rework movement and camera

Share · View all patches · Build 12044111 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Riders,

This new patch completely overhauls movement and camera.

Here's the change-list:

  • rework Camera & Movement
  • Player ship can now move instantly in any direction with reduced inertia
  • Camera no longer rotates to prevent motion sickness
  • HUD has been redesigned to provide more expansive view in the center of the screen
  • Show main menu on World and Map scenes
  • Smooth effect of gravity-based modules
  • Fix: reset player game data when 'New run' is started

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2539091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2539092
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link