Patch#0.2.5: Rework movement and camera

Hello Riders,
This new patch completely overhauls movement and camera.
Here's the change-list:
- rework Camera & Movement
- Player ship can now move instantly in any direction with reduced inertia
- Camera no longer rotates to prevent motion sickness
- HUD has been redesigned to provide more expansive view in the center of the screen
- Show main menu on World and Map scenes
- Smooth effect of gravity-based modules
- Fix: reset player game data when 'New run' is started
Changed files in this update