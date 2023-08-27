 Skip to content

三界 update for 27 August 2023

v5-1456 changelog

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed the bug of incorrect calculation of Shouyuan

Default Demon Cellar Area [Demon Soul Altar]

