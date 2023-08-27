- CHAPTER #31 - THE HAVEN

This update includes quality improvements to the game that were requested by some HB&P players.

It is now possible to leave an ongoing quest to return to the story selection page (in free mode).

It is also possible to restart a campaign that is being played.

And an autosave enhancement has been included for free mode that saves your game each time you successfully complete a quest. (The autosave is done after the level up page, before displaying the story selection page).

Changelog 1.2:

IMPROVEMENTS

A button has been added in Options that allows you to leave the current quest and return to the quest selection page (all progress is saved and the items and experience points gained so far remain).

A button has been added in Options that allows you to restart a Campaign.

Each time an adventure is successfully completed, the game now automatically saves the game in a file called 'Autosave'. (Autosave is performed on the adventure selection page. Only in free mode. Not available in campaign).

When the inventory is full and the player obtains a new item, to exit the inventory just press the 'Back' button. But if the players wanted to exit the inventory using the Inventory button (backpack icon), or by pressing the letter I, they had to press it twice. Now pressing the Inventory button once, or pressing the 'I' key allows the player to exit the inventory.

CHANGES

Rearranged Options buttons.

The option button that allows you to return to the book has been darkened to differentiate it from the other option buttons.

BUGFIXES

Fixed a bug that did not show the correct text at the end of the quest 'Song of kings & Wars' if King Arlon was rescued, but the quest had already been played previously and other different endings had been obtained.

Fixed a very rare bug that sometimes when loading several different games, if the game was saved on a page where the image of our character was not displayed, it could acquire the image of another character from a previously saved game.

Fixed a very rare bug when returning from the Wizard's Tower in the story 'The Dark Rock', if the player returned to the Raknakis camp and by chance the option to go to the South path was active, when going to the path did not appear options to continue.

Fixed an exploit that allowed to receive the bonus of some spells and amulet items, when they were not finally acquired, by pressing the I key in the inventory or by double-clicking on the icon of the backpack.