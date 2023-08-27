 Skip to content

Kukuevo update for 27 August 2023

Update from 27.08

Build 12044021

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added English translation
  • Minor text changes

P.S For the correct operation of the English language, you must double-click on the icon in the main menu.
(The next update will add support for 64-bit MacOS systems.)

