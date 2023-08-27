Update from August 27, 2023

 Skip to content

Long Way update for 27 August 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12044019 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

List of changes:
Rebalance: Auto repair mode has been removed from all levels;
Added controller support, Xbox controller is recommended.

