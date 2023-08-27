I've been working on some Quality of Life changes lately, to address a few issues. Not the most interesting devlog, but here's some rapid-fire changes!
Widened the tutorial entrances
Made firesalt grenades roll, they still need to be thrown underhand though
Improved weapon handling from direct grabbing
Improved pump-actions
Bound index snap turning to the trackpad, still no change for oculus as the press in to snap turn is a bug that I'm not sure how to fix, will continue trying
Tightened the bow and arrow's angle of turn when an arrow is slotted
Tightened hitboxes of the bow and arrow
Made the UMK fire slower
Improved UMK label text
Improved hot sauce label
Improved tutorial particles
Added more notebook tutorial text
turned down the flashlight noise
Added more music to the tutorial
Adjusted the voiceline volume and timing in the tutorial
Improved torch lighting
Improved spray painter text
Fixed level 27 LODs
Revamped level -5's lighting
Added walls to level -5
Made materials in level 17 better
Improved M1 Garand and M1A bolt grab noises
Phew! More of this coming soon, and some more new stuff as well.
