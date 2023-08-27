 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

BrVR Backrooms Virtual Reality update for 27 August 2023

V. 3.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12043998 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've been working on some Quality of Life changes lately, to address a few issues. Not the most interesting devlog, but here's some rapid-fire changes!

Widened the tutorial entrances
Made firesalt grenades roll, they still need to be thrown underhand though
Improved weapon handling from direct grabbing
Improved pump-actions
Bound index snap turning to the trackpad, still no change for oculus as the press in to snap turn is a bug that I'm not sure how to fix, will continue trying
Tightened the bow and arrow's angle of turn when an arrow is slotted
Tightened hitboxes of the bow and arrow
Made the UMK fire slower
Improved UMK label text
Improved hot sauce label
Improved tutorial particles
Added more notebook tutorial text
turned down the flashlight noise
Added more music to the tutorial
Adjusted the voiceline volume and timing in the tutorial
Improved torch lighting
Improved spray painter text
Fixed level 27 LODs
Revamped level -5's lighting
Added walls to level -5
Made materials in level 17 better
Improved M1 Garand and M1A bolt grab noises

Phew! More of this coming soon, and some more new stuff as well.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1922061 Depot 1922061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link