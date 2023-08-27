I've been working on some Quality of Life changes lately, to address a few issues. Not the most interesting devlog, but here's some rapid-fire changes!

Widened the tutorial entrances

Made firesalt grenades roll, they still need to be thrown underhand though

Improved weapon handling from direct grabbing

Improved pump-actions

Bound index snap turning to the trackpad, still no change for oculus as the press in to snap turn is a bug that I'm not sure how to fix, will continue trying

Tightened the bow and arrow's angle of turn when an arrow is slotted

Tightened hitboxes of the bow and arrow

Made the UMK fire slower

Improved UMK label text

Improved hot sauce label

Improved tutorial particles

Added more notebook tutorial text

turned down the flashlight noise

Added more music to the tutorial

Adjusted the voiceline volume and timing in the tutorial

Improved torch lighting

Improved spray painter text

Fixed level 27 LODs

Revamped level -5's lighting

Added walls to level -5

Made materials in level 17 better

Improved M1 Garand and M1A bolt grab noises

Phew! More of this coming soon, and some more new stuff as well.