Celebrity Kombat: big graphics update

Hi Folks!
Today is a big day: a lot of new stuff on Celebrity Kombat!
Changelog:
- New characters graphics
- New characters
- Better graphics
- Better gameplay
We hope that you'll like this update,
Stay tuned!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hi Folks!
Today is a big day: a lot of new stuff on Celebrity Kombat!
Changelog:
We hope that you'll like this update,
Stay tuned!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update