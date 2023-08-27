 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Celebrity Kombat update for 27 August 2023

Celebrity Kombat: big graphics update

Share · View all patches · Build 12043989 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Folks!

Today is a big day: a lot of new stuff on Celebrity Kombat!

Changelog:

  • New characters graphics
  • New characters
  • Better graphics
  • Better gameplay

We hope that you'll like this update,

Stay tuned!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2240391 Depot 2240391
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link