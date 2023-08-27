 Skip to content

Shooting Game Builder update for 27 August 2023

Patch note 1.0.4.75

Build 12043984

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Readjusted cursor behavior when editing text (when mouse is selected)
  • Fixed a bug in which the BGM volume could not be adjusted even after unmuting after debugging in mute state.

